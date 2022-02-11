LA Times Today: 5 things to know about Super Bowl LVI

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or livestream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on Channel 99.

Sunday’s Super Bowl is the culmination of a dream that began in 2016 when the Rams moved back to L.A. from St. Louis with a grandiose plan to play in this state-of-the-art venue — which was still just a blueprint.



And this season, they sealed the deal. They’ll meet the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI.



But there’s much more to it than just these two teams. L.A. is putting on the NFL’s biggest party. Here are five things you need to know.