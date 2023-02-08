LA Times Today: An appreciation of Tom Brady’s career

Tom Brady made his retirement announcement on social media saying he wouldn’t change a thing about his career.



He ended a 23-year run by setting numerous NFL records and will be a sure-fire first ballot Hall of Famer.



L.A. Times NFL writer Sam Farmer has been covering the 45-year-old Brady’s entire career.