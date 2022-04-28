LA Times Today: New documentary details the life and legacy of Tony Hawk’s legendary skateboarding career

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In the new HBO documentary, “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off” the film’s director Sam Jones captures the life, career and legacy of one of America’s best known skateboarders.



The film details Tony Hawk’s journey from child prodigy to skateboarding superstar and the sacrifices made along the way.