LA Times Today: Inside the ‘crazy’ plan to boost track and field’s popularity

At one time track and field was very popular in the US. But the sport is now hurting as most Americans only care about it every four years during the summer Olympics.



Los Angeles is scheduled to host the summer games in 2028.



L.A. Times Andrew Greif wrote about the plan to help track and field regain its place atop the national sports podium.