LA Times Today: UCLA women’s basketball primed for another successful season under Coach Cori Close

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The UCLA women’s basketball team is coming off one of their best seasons since 2019. The team began the year unranked but advanced all the way to the regional semifinals.



UCLA appears to be primed for another deep run under head coach Cori Close as they return four starters, including Charisma Osborne.