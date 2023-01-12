LA Times Today: Inside Janelle McDonald’s plan to revive UCLA gymnastics

UCLA women’s gymnastics is back for the 2023 season, but this year, a new head coach is leading the Bruins to greatness.



After four seasons as assistant coach at UC Berkeley. Janelle McDonald is building a new team culture.