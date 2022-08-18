LA Times Today: UCLA football’s Thomas Cole shares why he attempted suicide

Thomas Cole grew up in San Luis Obispo and was a two-sport athlete in high school. He was one of the most highly recruited football players from that area in nearly two decades.



He had his choice of colleges and eventually chose to play at UCLA.



L.A. Times reporter Ben Bolch explained that Cole appeared to be a success on and off the field, but behind the scenes he was dealing with mental illness.