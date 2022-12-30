How chess inspires UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

During spring practice in 2019, in search of an edge, UCLA football coach Chip Kelley brought in Seth Makowsky, a mind-set strategist, to work with the quarterbacks. Makowsky taught them about decision-making under pressure and how to apply chess-board strategies on the field. Other players were curious, and soon, he found himself helping the entire UCLA football team. In particular, Makowsky’s work with QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, then a sophomore, contributed to one of the biggest success stories in recent college football history.



