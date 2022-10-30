‘This is what we wanted.’ Four takeaways from UCLA’s win over Stanford

Don’t call it a bounce back.

UCLA rebounded from its first loss of the year with a comprehensive 38-13 win over Stanford on Saturday but didn’t entertain ideas that the victory exorcised any ghosts from last week’s loss to Oregon.

“We don’t live our life in the past,” head coach Chip Kelly said. “We don’t have a rearview mirror in our office. We don’t have a rearview mirror on our practice field. We’re always looking to our next opponent and who we got next. And it’s the same thing with these guys. They can enjoy this win as much as they want tomorrow, but when we come back in Monday morning, we got to set our sights on Arizona State.”

Entering the final month of the season, the No. 12 Bruins (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) are still in control of their Pac-12 championship destiny, locked in a tight four-team race for two conference title game berths. UCLA’s last Pac-12 title game appearance was in 2012, and the Bruins haven’t won a conference championship since 1998.

“This is what we wanted,” quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson said. “This is what we expected and now that it’s here, it’s time for the real work to start.”

Here are four takeaways from UCLA’s win: