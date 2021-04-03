Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
Sports

LAKERS at KINGS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | April 2, 2021

Highlights from the Lakers’ 115-94 victory over the Kings on Friday night in Sacramento.

Share
Highlights from the Lakers’ 115-94 victory over the Kings on Friday night in Sacramento.
Sports