LA Times Today: Mass shootings and gun violence in U.S. could damage 2026 World Cup bottom line

It was one of the most dramatic moments in World Cup history. In the 2022 final, Lionel Messi finally held the one trophy he had never won. In the summer of 2026, the biggest World Cup in history comes here to Los Angeles.Co-hosted by the North American nations of the United States, Canada, and Mexico, it’s expected to rake in billions of dollars for host cities and nations.But just as stadiums are planning their improvements, other nations are issuing warnings about whether traveling to the U.S. for the World Cup is worth the risk.Kevin Baxter writes about the beautiful game for the L.A. Times. He joined Lisa McRee to talk about the ugly reputation we now have, even among allied nations.