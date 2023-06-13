LA Times Today: South L.A. golf course at the center of ambitious community investment effort
For the first time in 75 years, the U.S. Open golf championship will be played here in L.A. The tournament will be held at the Los Angeles Country Club and gets underway on Thursday. The Open will also have a lasting impact beyond the tournament as it announced plans to renovate the South L.A. Maggie Hathaway golf course.
L.A. Times Sam Farmer has chronicled the changes and the history of this course.
