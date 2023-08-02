LA Times Today: Longboard world champion defends the top spot at the U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach

Malibu’s Soleil Errico took home the title of longboard world champion in 2022. She won her first title at just 17 years old, back in 2018.



Now she’s defending the top spot in the 2023 World Longboard Tour at its first stop at the US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach.