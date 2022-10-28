LA Times Today: Viral sensation USC Cardinal Divas strive to ‘create a Black space for Black women’

More than three million people have watched a clip of the Cardinal Divas performing at USC’s football game against Fresno State this fall.



The Cardinal Divas are USC’s first majorette team, representing Black culture at a predominantly white university.



Princess Lang, creator and co-captain of the Cardinal Divas, joined me now to talk about the group and its impact.