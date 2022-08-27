H-back Pop Pass play

You don’t see every offense utilizing an H-back, but with Lincoln Riley, it’s a puzzle piece position that unlocks a lot of the best wrinkles in his offense. In this play, the H-back appears to be blocking in the backfield, as the quarterback fakes a handoff and the weakside guard pulls. But then the H-back emerges in the seam, where the opposing linebackers have hopefully collapsed on the play-fake.

