Four Verts play

Designed to stretch the field vertically, opening up space either underneath, over the middle of the field, or deep, four verts isn’t just your favorite Hail Mary play call on Madden. It seeks to isolate receivers in 1-on-1 coverage, and with the likes of Jordan Addison or Mario Williams at USC, it can be lethal against man coverage. Especially if a deep safety is caught snoozing. Like most other concepts in the Air Raid, it has several variations, allowing for receivers to take advantage of space wherever they might find it.

