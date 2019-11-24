5 Images
USC vs. UCLA
Photos from USC’s 52-35 win over UCLA at the Coliseum on Saturday.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) is shoved out of bounds by USC cornerback Olaijah Griffin (2) during first half action at the Coliseum on Saturday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA running back Kazmeir Allen (19) falls short of a touchdown as he is tackled by USC safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) during first half action at the Coliseum on Saturday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
USC head coach Clay Helton leads his team out of the tunnel to play UCLA at the Coliseum on Saturday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA wide receiver Kyle Philips (2) is tackled by USC cornerback Greg Johnson (9) during first half action at the Coliseum on Saturday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
USC wide receiver Drake London (15) is dragged down from behind by UCLA defensive back Stephan Blaylock after a long catch and run in the first half at the Coliseum on Saturday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
1/5