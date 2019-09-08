11 Images
USC battles Stanford at the Coliseum
Greg Johnson
USC defensive back Greg Johnson (9) and the Trojans bench celebrate Johnson’s interception of a pass by Stanford quarterback Davis Mills in the fourth quarter. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Kedon Slovis
USC quarterback Kedon Slovis looks for an open receiver downfield in the first quarter. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Greg Johnson, Coby Parkinson
USC defensive back Greg Johnson intercepts a pass intended for Stanford tight end Coby Parkinson in the fourth quarter. (Luis Sinco)
Hunter Echols
LOS USC linebacker Hiunter Echols (31) and the Trojans defense celebrate after stopping the Stanford offense on fourth down and short yardage in the fourth quarter. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Tyler Vaughns
USC wide receiver Tyler Vaughns fights for extra yardage after a reception against Stanford in the fourth quarter. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Talanoa Hufanga, Dorian Maddox
USC safety Talanoa Hufanga brings down Stanford running back Dorian Maddox in the second quarter. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Drake London
USC wide receiver Drake London breaks off a big catch and run against Stanford in the first quarter. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Amon-Ra St. John, Drew Richman
USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is congratulated by teammate Drew Richmond after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Amon-Ra St. John
Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Stanford in the second quarter. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Kedon Slovis
USC quarterback Kedon Slovis drops back to pass against Stanford in the fourth quarter. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Clay Helton
USC head coach Clay Helton gets his Trojans ready to play against Stanford. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
1/11