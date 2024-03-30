USC women vs. Baylor in Sweet 16: Live updates, start time and analysis

JuJu! USC’s Watkins ready to magically storm the national stage

USC guard JuJu Watkins celebrates after the Trojans’ win over Kansas in the second round of the NCAA tournament on March 25. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

On her first possession of her first game in her first dance, Judea Skies Watkins lost the ball.

She dribbled directly into the hands of the Texas A&M Corpus Christi defense. She froze. She glared. She winced.

You know what that means.

It’s JuJu Time.

The coolest collegiate women’s basketball player on the planet routinely produces plays so picturesque, every smudge is briefly met with a pained annoyance that inspires her to retrieve the brush and swirl anew.

“I gave myself a little grace,” the USC wunderkind said. “It was like, the first play, I haven’t played in two weeks, OK, let me get it back.”

Oh, she got it back, all of it, and then some.

