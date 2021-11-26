USC faces big task vs. BYU in final home game of season

BYU’s Tyler Allgeier bursts into the clear on a touchdown run against Idaho State. (Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)

Just a week after suffering a lopsided loss to UCLA, the Trojans’ defense will need to hit the restart button to counteract BYU’s nationally top-ranked offense.

USC’s season-long defensive struggles have the Trojans’ backs against the wall. Opposing teams are averaging 172.8 rushing yards per game against USC, while BYU has rushed an average of 187.1 yards.

The Trojans want to build consistency to keep the Cougars at bay, even more so running back Tyler Allgeier, who has rushed more than 1,300 yards in 11 games this season.

“For the most part when you get into this part of the season, most of the people are who they are, so you get a decent feel of what they’re doing,” USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando said. “Just try as much as possible to just try to get the guys the information, try to give them the answers to the test before they get out there. Sometimes it happens and sometimes it doesn’t happen.”