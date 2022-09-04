Lincoln Riley makes a strong impression: Four takeaways from USC’s win over Rice

USC running back Austin Jones scores a touchdown against Rice in the second quarter Saturday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

It’s no surprise that USC, with a genius head coach, Heisman-contending quarterback and Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver, lit up the scoreboard Saturday. But it wasn’t just a high-flying aerial attack that led to USC’s highest-scoring game since 2008.

The Trojans (1-0) flashed some impressive playmaking out of the backfield with two touchdowns from Stanford transfer Austin Jones and one more from freshman Raleek Brown, who scored his first college touchdown on a 14-yard run in the second quarter and punctuated the effort with a Heisman pose in the end zone.

“When you talk about somebody who’s like a video game player, somebody who will get in the game and do something crazy, that’s what I picture [Brown] doing all the time,” said Jones, who had 48 rushing yards in four carries. “It amazes me just sitting back in practice through fall camp and I’m like, this dude is real. You got to see it a little bit today, but he’s a baller, straight up.”

Williams also looked every bit the star we thought he’d be. He had only three incomplete passes in 22 throws in three quarters of efficient play, and one of the miscues was a drop by Tahj Washington. Williams also had a team-high 68 rushing yards in six carries.