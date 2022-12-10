Where does Caleb Williams rank among USC’s eight Heisman Trophy winners?

When it comes to Heisman Trophy winners, the subject of USC’s long and storied history with the prestigious college football award is bound to spark a few arguments.

Should Reggie Bush be part of the conversation, given that officials took back his 2005 trophy for NCAA violations? What about O.J. Simpson and his subsequent fall from grace?

Now, with quarterback Caleb Williams becoming the eighth Trojan to be handed the famous bronze statue, no other school has more and we might as well add another debate to the list.

Advertisement

How do you rank USC’s winners?

Simple numbers — statistics and records — tell only part of the story. Award-winning seasons are made of a peculiar blend, what the Heisman Trust refers to as “great ability combined with diligence, perseverance and hard work.” It doesn’t hurt to finish the season with a few spectacular moments that catch the voters’ attention.

Given the somewhat vague criteria, here is a ranking of Trojan winners. Let the arguing begin.