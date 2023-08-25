USC vs. San José State preview: Lincoln Riley’s ‘good players’ ready to go

USC offensive lineman Gino Quinones (66) and Mason Murphy (76) celebrate a touchdown against Rice in September 2022. (Brian Rothmuller / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Position battles on the right side of the offensive line prompted the most questions during fall camp, but it was a spot on the left side that stayed locked in the tightest competition.

When USC released its first official depth chart Wednesday night, freshman Alani Noa and Wyoming transfer Emmanuel Pregnon were still listed as co-starters for Saturday’s season opener. Noa, a 6-foot-4, 325-pound former three-star prospect, has “been one of our best O-linemen,” Riley said.

“He’s incredibly gifted really for a young guy,” he continued, “plays hard, plays really physical and has done a good job picking our stuff up.”

While transfers Michael Tarquin (right tackle) and Jarrett Kingston (right guard) were listed as starters, returners Mason Murphy and Gino Quinones could still break into the rotation as the Trojans try to build depth on the offensive line. The expectation is that the best five-person lineup will “settle in,” Riley said, but when it comes to the offensive line, the coach knows things rarely go as planned.

“Most important you get the right five guys on the field,” Riley said, “but one of the hopes right now is we can be deeper, we can be a little bit better so that when [an injury] does happen, it doesn’t affect us quite as, at times, negatively as it did last year.”