USC vs. Nevada preview: Caleb Williams turns up the pressure on his teammates

The first-game excitement has faded. The nerves have settled. Now the real work starts.

After a mostly uninspiring season-opening win against San José State, No. 6 USC will try to level up against Nevada. While freshman Zachariah Branch exceeded already lofty expectations for the five-star prospect, inconsistencies left quarterback Caleb Williams frustrated after the game and pushed him to step up his leadership during practice.

“I’ve been hard on myself,” he said. “I’ve been hard on the team.”

Williams turned up his vocal leadership even higher this week, speaking to other veterans regularly to ensure they continue motivating teammates to keep the energy and focus high. They all know what’s at stake: The Trojans are Pac-12 championship contenders and College Football Playoff hopefuls.

“We know to become the team that we want to be, that we just have to relentlessly just improve and just keep going,” coach Lincoln Riley said. “But that’s our challenge this year, is not get too caught up in all of [the expectations] and just staying the course.”

Here are four things to watch for USC’s game against the Wolf Pack at the Coliseum on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network):