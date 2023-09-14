Is No. 5 USC as strong as its record? Three good and three bad trends for the Trojans

There was no way Lincoln Riley would bite, even if the stats gave him a perfect reason to indulge.

“Do you think this team has the chance to be the best team you’ve ever coached?” a reporter asked this week.

Riley recoiled.

“This team has a chance to be a very good team,” said Riley, who is in second year leading USC and took three teams to the College Football Playoff in his first six seasons as a coach. “But we’re three games in. We’re one conference game in with a lot of things we haven’t done yet that we’re getting opportunities to do so. We’ll get our chance, just like we have every year. If we are [one of my best teams], then we’ll prove it here in the next couple months.”

The No. 5 Trojans (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12) cruised into the bye week with blowout wins against San José State, Nevada and Stanford, but even putting up 50 points in three consecutive games for the first time in school history won’t count for much on USC’s final resume. For a team with championship aspirations, the wins were only the beginning.

Here are three good trends and three bad trends USC faces during its bye week: