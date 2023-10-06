USC vs. Arizona: Four things to watch — Trojans seek running game redemption

The record is perfect. The film is far from it. Entering the halfway mark of the season, it’s right where USC hoped to be.

“5-0 is plenty good enough,” coach Lincoln Riley said. “The execution, has it been perfect? Is it going to need to get better? Of course. … You’ve gotta own the good with the bad.”

Two uneven road performances have shown the No. 9 Trojans (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) more negatives than positives. The same shaky defense that plagued them last year reared its head last week as Colorado nearly shocked the Trojans by slashing a 27-point lead to seven. With four games against teams currently ranked in the top 25 still on the docket in the last six games, Saturday’s midseason checkpoint against Arizona doesn’t offer any break.

“We gotta go out there and dominate and kill,” quarterback Caleb Williams said. “We have to be the most physical team on the field at that time and in the country this week and from weeks on out.”

Here are four things to watch in USC’s game against the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) at the Coliseum on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. PDT (ESPN):