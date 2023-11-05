USC vs. Washington takeaways: What’s next for Caleb Williams after emotional loss?

With USC’s biggest goals now gone, Lincoln Riley could only focus on the small tasks he had left.

The USC coach tried to skirt big-picture questions after USC’s 52-42 loss to No. 5 Washington on Saturday at the Coliseum. He fought against “generalizing the whole season,” even though many of the issues that hampered the No. 20 Trojans (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) on Saturday were the same as previous weeks. Using the same message he delivered after past losses, Riley tried to reframe the latest defensive debacle as a gritty effort that just came a few plays short. He deflected a question about his handling of the defense.

“My job’s to go and try to beat Oregon next week,” Riley said.

USC was already out of the College Football Playoff picture and now its conference silver lining is all but gone, too. Fighting back into the Pac-12 championship conversation would require a monumental upset next week over No. 6 Oregon in Autzen Stadium, where the Ducks have lost just once in the past five seasons. Then the Trojans finish the season at home against rival UCLA.

“I told the guys, like you don’t sign up at the beginning of the year and put all this work in and all the sacrifice we do saying, ‘Alright, only if everything goes great, we’re going to stick with it,’” Riley said. “You’re a phony if you do that and that’s not what this program’s about, that’s not what we’re building, it will never be like that.”

After 11 straight home wins under Riley, USC has lost consecutive games at the Coliseum.

Here are three takeaways from the loss to Washignton: