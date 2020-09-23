Joseph Laurinaitis, WWE’s Road Warrior Animal, dies at 60

Joseph Laurinaitis, the WWE Hall of Famer known as Road Warrior Animal, has died. He was 60.

Laurinaitis’ Twitter account confirmed his death Wednesday morning. No cause of death has been given.



The Chicago-born Laurinaitis paired with Michael Hegstrand, a.k.a. Road Warrior Hawk, in the 1980s to form the legendary tag team known as the Road Warriors and Legion of Doom.



The duo won titles in the National Wrestling Alliance and the American Wrestling Assn. before doing the same in WWE in 1991 and 1997. Hegstrand died in 2003.



Laurinaitis and Hegstrand were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.



The wrestling world paid tribute to the late superstar Wednesday on social media.