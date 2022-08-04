LA Times Today: Vin Scully’s voice, a serenade of rebirth, to live on in L.A.

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Vin Scully was one of baseball’s all-time great broadcasters. For generations of fans he was not only the voice of the Dodgers, but baseball as well.



Scully began his play by play career in 1950, calling games for the Brooklyn Dodgers. In 1958 the Dodgers and Scully moved west to Los Angeles.



Over the years he had so many classic calls — who can forget Kirk Gibson’s home run in 1988?



Lisa McRee spoke with L.A. Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke about the incredible life of Vin Scully.