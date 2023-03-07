LA Times Today: In signing Westbrook, Clippers foolishly mirror the Lakers’ mistake (Column)

Russell Westbrook’s short-lived tenure with the Lakers could best be described as tumultuous, and they got rid of him after a year and a half.



But Westbrook wasn’t out of work long. He’s now playing for the Clippers.



And L.A. Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke just can’t believe it.