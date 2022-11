To compete in artistic swimming, you must accept the pain

What does it take to swim, dance, and move in tandem with a group of swimmers all at the same time? A lot. Members of the USA Artistic Swimming take part in a recent practice session at UCLA. The U.S. is prioritizing the development of the U.S. artistic swimming program in order to compete with Russia and China in hopes of winning a medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.