LA Times Today: The 2022 Maccabi Games will include women’s ice hockey

The Maccabi Games were first held in 1932. Often referred to as the “Jewish Olympics” they’re held every four years in Israel and approximately 10,000 athletes compete.



For the first time ever, this year’s games will include women’s ice hockey.



One of the women who helped spearhead the movement is Chelsey Goldberg.