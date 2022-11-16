LA Times Today: A guide to the 2022 World Cup

The biggest global sporting event, the World Cup, gets underway this weekend in Qatar. It’s the first time a Middle Eastern country has hosted the event.



Team U.S.A. returns to the tournament after failing to qualify in 2018. They’ll face Wales in their opening match.



L.A. Times Kevin Baxter will be there to take in all the games and everything happening in and around the World Cup. Here’s what he says to expect.