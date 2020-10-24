Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers’ Walker Buehler pitches a gem, wins World Series Game 3

Oct. 23, 2020
9:21 PM
The Los Angeles Dodgers take a World Series lead after a Game 3 for the first time since 1988 thanks to Walker Buehler’s game.
