JJ Redick announced as Los Angeles Lakers head coach

By Mark E. PottsSenior Producer, Video Series 
The Lakers formally announced former NBA player and broadcaster JJ Redick as their next head coach, a decision that’s been met with a mixture of curiosity and skepticism.

Redick, who has no formal head coaching experience, agreed to the job last Thursday.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and Redick met with the media Monday at the team’s facility with major decisions looming.
