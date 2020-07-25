A look inside the NBA Bubble
The NBA is resuming at Disney World, with the players — and media — inside a restricted area, or “bubble,” to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Lakers reporter Tania Ganguli gives a look at what her week was like inside the NBA bubble.
Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering football, first for the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, Fla., then the Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An alumnus of Northwestern University and Arcadia High School, she has written about everything from high school sports to college football to boat racing during the past 15 years.