Photos: Far-right groups, feeling support from Trump, find fertile recruiting ground in the Northwest

President Trump on Tuesday again refused to condem white supremacists and nationalist groups. When asked during his debate with Joe Biden to disavow the Proud Boys, an organization with an ardent following in Oregon, the president said the group should “stand back and stand by.” The group’s leadership regarded the comments, which Trump sought to walk back Wednesday, as an endorsement similar to the one he gave white supremacists who who marched in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.

People take a knee as an organizer reads a prayer to the crowd of several hundred gathered during a Proud Boys rally at Delta Park in Portland, Oregon on September 26, 2020. (Maranie R. Staab / AFP)

Proud Boy organizers lead in a prayer several hundred people gathered at Delta Park in Portland. (Maranie R. Staab/AFP )

Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio, right, hugs a fellow member during a Proud Boy rally on September 26, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency prior to Saturdays rally as fears of political violence between Proud Boys and Black Lives Matter protesters grew. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

A man hold his hand to his heart as a Proud Boys organizer recites the Pledge of Allegiance during a Proud Boys rally at Delta Park in Portland. (Maranie R. Staab / AFP)

Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators march across the Hawthorne Bridge during an “End Domestic Terrorism” rally in Portland, Ore., in 2019. The group includes organizer Joe Biggs, center in green hat, and Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio, holding megaphone.. (Noah Berger/Associated Press )

Joseph Oakman and fellow Proud Boys plant a flag in Tom McCall Waterfront Park during an “End Domestic Terrorism” rally in Portland, Ore.in 2019. (Noah Berger/Associated Press )

A right-wing demonstrator gestures toward a counter protester as members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators rally in Portland, Ore. (John Locher / Associated Press)

Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators rally on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (John Locher/Associated Press)

A couple poses for a portrait as several hundred members of the Proud Boys and other similar groups gathered for a rally at Delta Park in Portland, Oregon on September 26, 2020. - Far-right group “Proud Boys” members gather in Portland to show support to US president Donald Trump and to condemn violence that have been occurring for more than three months during “Black Lives Matter” and “Antifa” protests. (Maranie R. Staab / AFP)

Several hundred members of the Proud Boys and other similar groups gathered for a rally at Delta Park in Portland. (Maranie R. Staab / AFP)

A man holds a Gadsden flag as several hundred members of the Proud Boys and other similar groups gathered for a rally at Delta Park in Portland, Oregon on September 26, 2020. - Far-right group “Proud Boys” members gather in Portland to show support to US president Donald Trump and to condemn violence that have been occurring for more than three months during “Black Lives Matter” and “Antifa” protests. (Maranie R. Staab / AFP)