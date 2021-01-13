Photos: Security heightened at Capitol in advance of inauguration amid new impeachment push

With the inauguration of Joe Biden a week away, the House of Representatives began debating whether to impeach President Trump for a second time after a mob of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.

National guardsmen have taken up posts inside the Capitol.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) walks past members of the National Guard sleeping on the floor in the halls of the Capitol where they’ve been deployed in the wake of an assault on the building by a violent mob on Jan. 6 and in advance of a vote Wednesday by the House on a second impeachment of President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

National Guard members sleep on the floor at the foot of a stairway in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members of the National Guard sleep on the floor of the Capitol Rotunda. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

National Guardsmen sit on the steps to the Capitol having breakfast on Wednesday morning. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

More visual journalism from the Los Angeles Times