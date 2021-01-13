Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World & Nation

Photos: Security heightened at Capitol in advance of inauguration amid new impeachment push

People walk on the National Mall with the Washington Monument illuminated in the evening sky
People walk on the National Mall in front of the Washington Monument on Tuesday evening, nearly a week after a pro-Trump mob rioted at the U.S. Capitol. The Washington Monument is closed to tours through Jan. 24 due to security concerns surrounding President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Kent Nishimura
Share

With the inauguration of Joe Biden a week away, the House of Representatives began debating whether to impeach President Trump for a second time after a mob of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.

National guardsmen have taken up posts inside the Capitol.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) walks past members of the National Guard sleeping in the halls of the Capitol
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) walks past members of the National Guard sleeping on the floor in the halls of the Capitol where they’ve been deployed in the wake of an assault on the building by a violent mob on Jan. 6 and in advance of a vote Wednesday by the House on a second impeachment of President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
National Guard members sleep at the foot of a stairway of the Capitol on Wednesday
National Guard members sleep on the floor at the foot of a stairway in the Capitol on Wednesday.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
Advertisement

Members of the National Guard sleep on the floor of the Capitol Rotunda.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
National Guardsmen sit on the steps to the Capitol having breakfast on Wednesday morning
National Guardsmen sit on the steps to the Capitol having breakfast on Wednesday morning.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

More visual journalism from the Los Angeles Times

World & Nation
Kent Nishimura

Kent Nishimura is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times