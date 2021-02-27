Extraordinary Crown Jewel in Irvine

Rarely does a trophy property with this level of elegance become available. Truly an entertainer’s dream, this popular Plan 4 in the Estates Collection exudes timeless sophistication and boasts a grand floor plan with every room generous in size. Additional sought-after features include a custom wine room, LifeSource whole-house water purifier and EERO mesh WiFi network. Wrapped in privacy by mature trees, the backyard has a grand fireplace and separate dining patio with a built-in BBQ. With award-winning schools and premium location, this meticulously maintained estate offers unsurpassed quality inside and out.

Location: 20 Charlotte, Irvine 92603

Asking price: $3,500,000

Year built: 1992

Living area: 5,061 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Semi-custom home with smooth stucco exterior and concrete between levels; wine cellar; state-of-the-art entertainment system with 4k Sony TV and audio; a fully appointed remodeled kitchen with handcrafted cabinetry and Wolf and Viking appliances

Contact: Pegi DiRienzo, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

949.525.1125

pegi.dirienzo@elliman.com

pegishomegroup.com

DRE#: 01219774