4 Personalized Gift Ideas from VistaPrint

Give the Gift of Cherished Memories

When you want to give a gift to a loved one, one of the ways to make them understand the importance they’ve had in your life is to recall an experience together that strengthened your bond, whether it is a friendship or a relationship.

Showing affection with a gift doesn’t have to mean spending a lot. If you want to show someone how important they are in your life and that they are part of your fondest memories, a personalized gift is the way to go. It will be a reminder that the time you spent together left an indelible mark and that it will last forever.

VistaPrint provides numerous categories of personalized gifts that are divided into classic and also more sought-after. Four of them are worth mentioning.

1. VistaPrint’s Personalized Holiday Cards

These greeting cards or holiday cards are the special wishes that we keep for years. They are those sweet phrases that we reread decades later and that bring a smile to our faces.

Uploading a photo of your vacation, the kiss on the beach, or the walk in the mountains on VistaPrint’s website is easy, and your greeting card will be different from all the others because it includes a memory that is cherished.

Plus, there are already preset templates that the VistaPrint team has provided.

The holiday cards and Christmas gifts have many different variations, and in this period of great discounts, you can claim up to 50% off the total of your cart using the code HOLIDAY or other specific codes during Black Friday season provided by the Los Angeles Times. This code will last until January 14, so there is plenty of time to save on your gifts this holiday season.

Other codes last just for a few days, so be sure to check the VistaPrint promo codes on the Los Angeles Times coupon page to stay up to date.

2. Wall Calendars: Display the Most Beautiful Photos of Your Family

The calendars we usually get at the bank or post office aren’t very creative and tend to be a bit dull. Calendars that spark sweet and fun memories of vacations past can change the course of a day.

Time spent together is precious and a calendar is – quintessentially – a great way to remind us of it every day.

At VistaPrint, it’s easy to customize a calendar.

Wall calendars represent an entire separate section on VistaPrint’s website that consists of three different sizes, including Mini (6.5" x 8.5"), Classic (8.5" x 11"), and Large (11.5" x 14.5").

Upload your 12 photos corresponding to the months of the year directly to the site. Just drag them into the appropriate field or choose the option “upload.”

In addition, you can also customize the icons for the days of the year that have special meaning, such as anniversaries and birthdays.

3. A Timeless Classic: Custom Mugs for Group Gifts

It may not be the most innovative gift, but sometimes custom mugs are just right. Think of a nerdy friend who is a passionate lover of the “Lord of the Rings” – you could gift them a mug with Gandalf’s face smiling at them.

It’s a playful gift that can be a hit when you really know the person you’re giving the mug to.

If you have a business or need to give a gift to a group of people, a mug with your logo on it is ideal. With classic gifts like this, you can’t go wrong.

4. Vibrant Colors for Custom Canvas Prints

The list of personalized items available during these Black Friday discounts don’t end with mugs. In fact, a category that is generating great interest is that of custom canvas prints. Why?

The popularity of custom canvas prints can perhaps be attributed to the fact that a memory of an experience is irreplaceable – it is much more than the material aspect of a gift. It’s non-regiftable.

There are five sizes available with the option of two types of frames and lots of customizable details and bright colors that won’t fade over time.

The list of custom gifts certainly doesn’t end with these four ideas. VistaPrint offers a wide selection of gifts to personalize with up to 50% off during this discount season. Black Friday won’t last forever, but that pillow that is making your loved one smile every time they look at it will.