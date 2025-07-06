Carine Krawiec is the founder of Maison de Carine, a tabletop rental and retail company known for its curated collections of fine china, glassware, and flatware sourced from the world’s most respected designers. What began as a response to the need for beautifully designed table settings without the permanence of ownership has grown into a trusted resource for event professionals and private clients alike. With divisions spanning rentals, e-commerce, and registry, Maison de Carine brings mix-and-match maximalism to gatherings of all sizes, from events like The Met Gala, White House State Dinners to high-profile weddings of the Beckham and Gates families.

In summer 2025, Carine will debut The Maison New York, a showroom and high- design event space created for intimate ce lebrations. This new chapter is the culmination of decades of work with engaged couples.

Carine began her journey in weddings in 2006 with the founding of Carine’s Bridal Atelier in Washington, D.C., a luxury bridal destination known for its personalized service and coveted designer collections. Across both brands, Carine’s work reflects a clear point of view: beauty should be everywhere, intentional, personal, and just a little bit extra.