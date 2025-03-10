Jenny Peters
Contributor
As a Los Angeles-based freelance journalist, Jenny Peters covers lifestyle topics ranging from travel and adventure to food, wine, entertainment, celebrity profiles and more. Her byline has appeared in numerous outlets over the years, from National Geographic Traveler, TIME Magazine and USA Today to Variety, New York Magazine, Yahoo.com and The Wrap.com.
ETA MAGAZINE PREVIEW: In Search of Happiness, Northern Lights (and Santa Claus) On an Adventure to Arctic Finland
This story will appear in the March ETA print magazine, publishing March 16.