Katie Webb Brundige is an event producer and the Co-Founder of Intertwined Events, Intertwined Inc, and RAD Camp, where her passion for purposeful design and meaningful experiences drives everything she creates. With a degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management from San Diego State University and more than 18 years of experience in events and entrepreneurship, Katie began her career producing large-scale corporate events for Fortune 500 companies. Today, she’s known for crafting multi-day, high-touch weddings, corporate and nonprofit events that balance refined style with heartfelt intention. Through Intertwined Inc, she and her the team manage group room blocks and social media marketing for brands, while RAD Camp brings her deepest mission to life—creating inclusive, life-changing experiences for individuals with developmental disabilities, their families, and the volunteers that make it all happen. A wife and mom of two adopted boys with disabilities, Katie blends her creative execution with a sense of fun. She’ll never turn down cookie dough, lives in yoga clothes, and believes that dreaming big and creating positive change in the world are not only compatible, but essential.

