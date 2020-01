Wilmer Valderrama dances to the alphabet of ‘Blast Beat’ | Sundance Film Festival 2020

Actors Wilmer Valderrama, Diane Guerrero and Daniel Dae Kim visited the L.A. Times Studio presented by Chase Sapphire at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival to give us the ABCs of their film “Blast Beat” and display some great dance moves.



