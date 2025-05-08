Are the Dodgers in a glass-half-full situation or glass-half-empty? | Dodgers Debate

The Dodgers look good. But also bad? Fine? Los Angeles Times reporter Jack Harris and columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernández wonder if the team is on the right track or heading to disaster. Which way do you think?