Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

Davis Wright Tremaine

Yusuf Zakir is the chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer at Davis Wright Tremaine. With over eight years of experience at major law firms, he has dedicated his career to fostering diverse, equitable and inclusive environments. He collaborates with stakeholders to develop and implement strategies, programs and initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion.

Zakir’s work in DEI extends to thought leadership, where he has been published and quoted in prominent publications, including The American Lawyer, Law360 and Diversity Professional. Before focusing on DEI, he practiced law for five years at major firms and clerked in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. At Davis Wright Tremaine, Zakir was hired as the firm’s first chief DEI officer in 2020. He fosters a sense of belonging through affinity groups, supports diverse talent pipeline development, facilitates comprehensive DEI education and collaborates with external stakeholders to further shared values of diversity and inclusion.