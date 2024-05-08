Advertisement

The Philippines – Special Report 2024

    Local Development Through Foreign Investment

    Following the lead of the Government’s Development Plan for the Philippines, the Department of Trade and Industry is placing the country as a global hub for investment

    Global leaders in fintech innovation and IT-BPM

    Combining efforts to transform the IT sector into a pillar of the economy, private innovators and government associations are revolutionizing the Philippine tech industry
    A World-Class Tourist Destination

    New international investments and an ambitious plan to reimagine the industry focused on sustainability and service, are bringing about a new era for tourism in the Philippines.
    A New Way of Living in the World

    Global interest in the Philippine real estate sector, aided by developments in logistics and transportation, is redefining living standards in the country.