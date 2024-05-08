The Philippines – Special Report 2024

-
Following the lead of the Government’s Development Plan for the Philippines, the Department of Trade and Industry is placing the country as a global hub for investment
Combining efforts to transform the IT sector into a pillar of the economy, private innovators and government associations are revolutionizing the Philippine tech industry
New international investments and an ambitious plan to reimagine the industry focused on sustainability and service, are bringing about a new era for tourism in the Philippines.
Global interest in the Philippine real estate sector, aided by developments in logistics and transportation, is redefining living standards in the country.