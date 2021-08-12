LA Times Today: Touring the redwoods on railbikes

Looking for a unique way to tour the giant redwood trees in Northern California?



You could hop aboard the historic Skunk Train, which has been around since 1885, or better yet, peddle your way through the forest on four-wheeled railbikes.



L.A. Times travel writer Chris Reynolds took a railbike for a spin and talked about why you may want to add this to your bucket list.