LA Times Today: Column One: Lessons from conquering Mt. Whitney with a spinal cord injury
Mt. Whitney is the tallest mountain in the lower 48 states, with an elevation of 14,505 feet. It’s located on the eastern side of California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains. It’s a grueling hike for anyone, let alone a person with a spinal cord injury.
And yet that’s exactly the hike Jack Ryan Greener set out to do.
