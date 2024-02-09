LA Times Today: This reporter spent the night in a lighthouse on a tiny California island. Here’s how you can too

Are you looking for adventure on the high seas for your next vacation, or, would you prefer the cozy comforts of a New England-style bed and breakfast? If you’re willing to consider some unusual travel lodgings, there’s one California destination that offers both.



L.A. Times travel writer Chris Reynolds stayed overnight at a coastal California lighthouse, and told Lisa McRee all about it.